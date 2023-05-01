Former UNI offensive line coach joins Iowa State coaching staff

Previously, Ryan Clanton served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for Northern Iowa.

Iowa State has a new offensive line coach, and he happens to be someone UNI fans will know quite well.

Head Coach Matt Campbell has named Ryan Clanton the offensive line coach for the Cyclones, according to a press release.

Previously, Clanton served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for Northern Iowa.

He spent the past five seasons with the panthers and has helped produce two NFL draft picks that were selected in the first three rounds: Trevor Penning and Spencer Brown.

"We are excited to add Ryan to our coaching staff," Campbell said in the release. "He had great success as a player, competing at a high level, and is someone that has had a significant impact on the players he has coached. He's helped send multiple players to the NFL and I believe he'll have a tremendous impact on our program as well."

In his first season running the offense at UNI, the Panthers averaged 33 points and 444.9 yards per game, an increase from the previous season.

Prior to his time at UNI, Clanton spent four seasons at Ventura College in California. There, 19 of his 20 starting offensive linemen earned all-conference accolades.