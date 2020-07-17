Seneca Wallace opens new hotel in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Former Cyclones quarterback Seneca Wallace cut the ribbon Friday on his latest business venture: a hotel in Ames.
Wallace is the co-owner of the Courtyard by Marriott in south Ames, a 120-room hotel that hopes to boost the gameday experience.
"Is this ideal to be opening up a hotel? Probably not," Wallace said. "But what do you do? You gotta continue to keep prospering and move forward, and eventually this will pass like everything else."
