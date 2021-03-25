x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa State Cyclones

Texas A&M tops Iowa State with overtime bank shot buzzer-beater

Ashley Joens led ISU with 32 points and 18 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski added 18 points.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Madison Wise (1) walks off the court as Texas A&M players celebrate after a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Texas A&M won 84-82. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over Iowa State in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. 

Nixon scored seven of A&M’s nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. 

She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.

Ashley Joens led ISU with 32 points and 18 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski added 18 points.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark scores 35 as Iowa beats Kentucky 86-72, now in Sweet 16

RELATED: Joens scores 33, leads Iowa State women past Michigan State 79-75