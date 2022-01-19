x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa State Cyclones

No. 15 Texas rolls past No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

AMES, Iowa — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over short-handed No. 7 Iowa State. 

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. 

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds. 

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points. 

RELATED: Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa State women top Oklahoma State 74-60

RELATED: No. 18 Texas Tech's strong 2nd half beats No. 15 Iowa State

WATCH | Basketball takes a back seat for Johnston Dragons on MLK Day 

In Other News

Iowa State men's basketball gets first loss against Baylor