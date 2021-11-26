x
Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) is pressured by Michigan State guards Julia Ayrault (40) and Tory Ozment (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ESTERO, Fla. — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. 

Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). She scored seven in the first quarter to help Iowa State grab a 26-9 lead and never look back. 

Morgan Kane added 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Emily Ryan contributed 12 points and five assists. Aubrey Joens finished with 10 rebounds as the Cyclones won the battle of the boards 45-22 in the first meeting between the schools.

Octavia Jett-Wilson paced Charlotte (1-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds.

