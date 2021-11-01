x
Cyclones' freshman Xavier Foster to have surgery, out for season

The Oskaloosa native averaged 4.0 points and 7.8 minutes per game in seven games this year.
Credit: AP
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State freshman Xavier Foster will miss the rest of the season after electing to have surgery on his right foot. 

Foster played in seven games, averaging 4.0 points and 7.8 minutes. The Oskaloosa, Iowa, native was initially injured in high school. The surgery is expected to keep Foster sidelined eight to 12 weeks. 

Coach Steve Prohm said he fully sports Foster's decision to have surgery. Foster tried to play through the injury. 

Prohm says it's best for Foster's health to have the surgery now. 

