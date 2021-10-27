Xavier Hutchinson's bond with his mom shaping who he is on and off the field

Xavier Hutchinson has made big play after big play, but it's who he is off the field that Matt Campbell appreciates most. A lot of who he is was shaped by his mom.

AMES, Iowa — You've seen the plays....

"We're going to win or we're going to lose with 'A' players and man [Xavier] is an 'A' player,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Everyone saw the apparent high step, that got a touchdown called back.

"I am never ever, ever, ever, going to look back again in my life or show any high step into the end zone again," Hutchinson said. "I'm just going to run it into the end zone and hand it to the ref.”

How Xavier Hutchinson responded on Saturday might have been most impressive.

“It was great to see him come right back and be the difference,” said Campbell.

Hutchinson eventually hauled in the touchdown to make up for a call that was out of his control.

Campbell said, “It will be a great learning opportunity for us and we'll grow from it. The last thing that Xavier Hutchinson is, is selfish."

It's that unselfishness that Campbell has come to love about the senior wideout. A trait that Hutchinson has inherited.

Here is the worst penalty I've ever seen called in a football game. This is the "High Step" from @XBH__8 that got him flagged. THE WORST CALL EVER IN FOOTBALL. Also what X says he learned, and the ensuing stare-down and TD from Hutchinson.#FunPolice #Cyclones #Local5Sports pic.twitter.com/JiKx4hFAHY — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) October 24, 2021

"One of the best appreciations that I have for Xavier and his family is that he's got a mother that has been a rock in his life she embodies that same spirit, she has that same smile and that same energy, and that same passion for life,” Campbell said.

Hutchinson said, "My mom is my best friend truly she has taught me almost everything that I've developed now as a young man-- she's taught me how to have a tremendous work ethic how to be tremendously faithful to the process she's taught me the neat freak things like with her being in the navy and stuff like that."

It hasn't always been easy for Hutchinson and his mom either.