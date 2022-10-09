Here are the top 5 plays from from Saturday's Cy-Hawk game

From Iowa blocking multiple punts to a clutch Hunter Dekkers-to-Xavier Hutchinson touchdown, here are the top moments from Saturday's game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa State beat Iowa 10-7 on Saturday for their first Cy-Hawk football win since 2014.

The Cyclones limited the Hawkeye offense — which has scored only 14 points through two weeks — and drove 99 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"I think just seeing our team continue to grow at a rapid pace right now, maybe at times where we haven't done that early in the season through the early parts of some of my tenure here ... I think that's an area we've really worked to address," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said after the game. "And that probably is the greatest reward of seeing our guys persevere through adverse situations today."

Let's take a look at the best plays from the game at Kinnick Stadium.

5. Iowa gets its first touchdown of the day ... and the season

Leshon Williams scores Iowa's first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, giving the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead.

It was also the team's first touchdown of the season.

4. Lukas Van Ness blocks an Iowa State punt

Lukas Van Ness earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts Saturday.

He started by blocking Tyler Perkins' punt on Iowa State's opening drive. Iowa recovered it at the Iowa State 16-yard line.

3. Van Ness blocks an Iowa State punt ... again

A Barrington, Ill. native, Van Ness was at it again in the third quarter.

Another block of Tyler Perkins gave Iowa the ball at the ISU 20-yard line.

2. Iowa turnover swings momentum to Iowa State

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled at the one-yard line in the third quarter, as Iowa State recovers.

That led to a 99-yard touchdown drive for the ages.

1. Hunter Dekkers connects with Xavier Hutchinson for TD to cap 99-yard drive

The ensuing Iowa State drive that started on its own one-yard line spanned 11 minutes and 49 seconds.

The result? An eight-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson that wound up being the game-winning score.