Michael Jacobson and Solomon Young led the way in Saturday’s blowout victory.

Iowa State was guided to victory off a 21-point performance from Jacobson. Young and Prentiss Nixon each tipped in 17-points as the Cyclones topple Texas by 29 points, 81-52.