DAY 2 | John Deere Classic tees off from TPC Deere Run for pro tournament

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news for Day 2.
Quick facts:
- Thursday marks the first day of the pro tournament with tee times at 6:45 a.m.
- Caitlin Clark played on Wednesday, you can find our stories here.
- Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.
Live Updates
J.T. Poston hits a ball up to the green with almost no roll
"Whatever it is, it was saucy."
Jonas Blixt on a hot streak with 7-under 29 on the back nine
This is his first sub-30 nine-hole score on TOUR.
50/50 raffle tickets from Birdies for Charity are available online
Chris Kirk sends the ball flying with an effortless swing.
Reid Martin gets the ball inches from the flag
Monday qualifier Reid Martin nearly dunks it on No. 3.
Jonas Blixt signs a fan's shoe
Jonas Blixt is the early leader at -9
Last week, Blixt played in the Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, IL where he missed the cut.
Greyson Sigg moves on to T2 with a chip in for birdie
Chesson Hadley sinks a putt from 51 feet away
Saturday grounds passes are officially sold out
Some upgraded hospitality tickets remain.
Jonas Blixt makes a putt to put him at -6
This shot had a 4% chance of success.
Zach Johnson making this shot look easy
Zach Johnson saves par the hard way.
K.M. Mitchell gets up close and personal with the flag
JDC is loving the weather today
Their definition of the word "perfect."
Denny McCarthy takes a strong shot from the tall grass
Current leaders
John Deere Classic tweeted that current leaders are -5 through 9 and -5 through 7 as of 9:10 a.m.
Chris Kirk cards a 2 on the drivable par-4 14th
Up and down from 360 yards!
Denny McCarthy's fast start
212 yards to 2 feet! Check out this shot from the PGA TOUR Twitter account:
1973 champ Sam Adams celebrates first PGA TOUR win
The legend won his first tour 50 years ago. He celebrated Thursday morning with a ceremonial tee shot.
Pairings for Thursday
PGA Tour Communications tweeted that Justin Lower withdrew from the John Deere Classic Thursday morning due to an illness. He will be replaced in the field by Arjun Atwal.
