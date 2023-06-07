DAY 2 | John Deere Classic tees off from TPC Deere Run for pro tournament

Thursday marks the first day of the pro tournament with tee times at 6:45 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news for Day 2.

If you see something at the tournament, let us know! You can send your pictures and video to WQAD by texting 309-304-0888 or through our app.

Quick facts:

Thursday marks the first day of the pro tournament with tee times at 6:45 a.m.

Caitlin Clark played on Wednesday, you can find our stories here.

Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.

Live Updates

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.



J.T. Poston hits a ball up to the green with almost no roll

"Whatever it is, it was saucy."

Stopping it on a dime 🪙



This was saucy, @JT_ThePostman. pic.twitter.com/wzVOk3TtoY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Jonas Blixt on a hot streak with 7-under 29 on the back nine

This is his first sub-30 nine-hole score on TOUR.

His 7-under 29 on the back nine at TPC Deere Run marks the first sub-30 nine-hole score on TOUR for Jonas Blixt https://t.co/0XAK58OsNr pic.twitter.com/AiLJ2Q2SiW — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 6, 2023

50/50 raffle tickets from Birdies for Charity are available online

Looking for a way to support Birdies for Charity this week - on or off the course? You can buy 50/50 Raffle tickets and also have a chance to win the Jackpot!https://t.co/6eAYV3fFZd pic.twitter.com/2Z27ncsrDn — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 6, 2023

Chris Kirk sends the ball flying with an effortless swing.

Reid Martin gets the ball inches from the flag

Monday qualifier Reid Martin nearly dunks it on No. 3.

Doesn't get much closer than that 🤏



Monday qualifier @RMart91 nearly dunks it on No. 3 @JDClassic 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tOedItjTb4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Jonas Blixt signs a fan's shoe

*𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚*



Who signs a shoe?! Honestly?! pic.twitter.com/vjnAYXAAX6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Jonas Blixt is the early leader at -9

Last week, Blixt played in the Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, IL where he missed the cut.

Jonas Blixt, whose last win came in 2017 at the Zurich Classic, is the early leader at -9. Last week, Blixt played in @KornFerryTour Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, IL where he missed the cut.



The 3-time TOUR winner has played in just 8 TOUR events this season,… — Celia Palermo (@CeliaPalermo) July 6, 2023

Greyson Sigg moves on to T2 with a chip in for birdie

Finishing his round in style 💯 @GBSigg chips in for birdie to move to T2 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/yExM6ZbaUF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Chesson Hadley sinks a putt from 51 feet away

Saturday grounds passes are officially sold out

Some upgraded hospitality tickets remain.

Saturday grounds tickets are sold out! Some upgraded hospitality tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/2xswNp8CnX — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 6, 2023

Jonas Blixt makes a putt to put him at -6

This shot had a 4% chance of success.

4% chance of making it, not a problem for Jonas Blixt.



He grabs a share of the lead at 6-under after the eagle @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/aAG4aEDjt6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Zach Johnson making this shot look easy

Zach Johnson saves par the hard way.

No pictures on the scorecard.@ZachJohnsonPGA saves par the hard way @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/aEeqQ6MPpz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

K.M. Mitchell gets up close and personal with the flag

JDC is loving the weather today

Their definition of the word "perfect."

Our definition of the word “perfect.” pic.twitter.com/ajWUEWDGFz — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 6, 2023

Denny McCarthy takes a strong shot from the tall grass

Current leaders

John Deere Classic tweeted that current leaders are -5 through 9 and -5 through 7 as of 9:10 a.m.

Curren leaders are -5 thru 9 and -5 thru 7. pic.twitter.com/A0zQhA4I8P — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 6, 2023

Chris Kirk cards a 2 on the drivable par-4 14th

Up and down from 360 yards!

Up-and-down from 360 yards 😲@Chris_Kirk_ cards a 2️⃣ on the drivable par-4 14th @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/NPEX2Amf92 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2023

Denny McCarthy's fast start

212 yards to 2 feet! Check out this shot from the PGA TOUR Twitter account:

1973 champ Sam Adams celebrates first PGA TOUR win

The legend won his first tour 50 years ago. He celebrated Thursday morning with a ceremonial tee shot.

Pairings for Thursday

PGA Tour Communications tweeted that Justin Lower withdrew from the John Deere Classic Thursday morning due to an illness. He will be replaced in the field by Arjun Atwal.

Round 1:

Round 2: