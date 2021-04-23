DES MOINES, Iowa — Full results from the Drake Relays can be found here. It was another busy day on the Blue Oval as the College and University Divisions took center stage in the Drake Relays on Friday. The Event will conclude on Saturday with plenty of elite events that could qualify athletes for the U.S. Olympic Trials later this summer.
Drake Relays Day 2: Iowa State Cyclones 4x800 takes down meet record
The Iowa State 4x800 now holds the 5th fastest all-time in NCAA History after sprinting to a dominant win on Friday on the Blue Oval.