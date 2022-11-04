Esports growing in Iowa High schools

The next big sport in Iowa could be one played indoors and online. As esports in high schools around the state has seen some dramatic growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Iowa — A quiet afternoon in the library has been traded in for something you would never normally find in a high school in Gilbert, Iowa.

"A lot of us enjoy our time watching sports through a television. there really isn’t a huge difference,” said Esports Coach Troy Staudt.

The newest sport that the next generation of students are playing could be right at your child’s fingertips.

"When people think of sports, they think going outside, playing football, physical, throwing the good ole pigskin,” said Silas Johansen.

Trade in the pigskin for one of a couple of controllers. The next big sport in Iowa could be one played in doors and online. As esports in high schools around the state has seen some dramatic growth.

From six schools in the charter year of 2019 to over 50 schools in 2022.

"You know a bunch of football, baseball, soccer, basketball, like i did pretty much everything,” said Johansen.

Anyone can play and all are welcome to come out.

"A lot of them are not involved in a club or organization at all, so really the inspiration from the administrative level was how can we give those kids a community and an opportunity to be a part of a team," said Staudt.

As for the competition -- six different games are on rotation --through three seasons which are broken up into fall winter and spring and also factored whether or not if the school plays on a computer or a gaming console like the Nintendo switch. For students like David Hinderaker, there is plenty of strategy for him.

For all my gamers out there. What is the the best track in the #MarioKart universe? Comment for other! — Colin Cahill (@colincahill13) April 12, 2022

"The game has what is called a meta. what that means is that there is basically like there is a certain unofficial rule book,” said Hinderaker

From strategy to skill it’s not something you can’t just pick up and be good at. It takes practice and communication just like you would need in any sport and a little bit of teamwork.

"We got to meet a bunch of people, that otherwise wouldn’t have met before, it’s been really nice. I’ve gotten to meet a bunch of people that I’ve become friends with now," said Johansen.