Where to catch the 2022 World Cup in central Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun as the opening ceremony kicked off the tournament early Sunday morning.

With the theme of "bridging distances" the host country, Qatar hosted musical guests such as BTS' Jung Kook and Qatari singer, Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Qatar has faced controversy with its host nation status over its treatment of migrant workers who built soccer stadiums and its criminalization of the LGBTQ community. Following the opening ceremony, Qatar lost to Ecuador, the first host team to lose the opening game in 92 years.

The United States tied Wales 1-1 in their first match. Their final two games of Group B play are Friday, Nov. 25 against England (1 p.m. CT on FOX) and Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Iran (1 p.m. CT on FOX).

Here's a list of places in central Iowa where soccer or football fans can support their favorite team.

Big Grove will have every match televised throughout the World Cup, if the game is on during their hours, you can catch it.

Where: 555 17th St, Des Moines

For those looking to support the Brazilian national team, look no further than West Des Moines' Brazil Terra. The local Brazilian restaurant will be hosting a watch party for Brazil vs Switzerland game on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

Enjoy some classic Brazilian dishes while watching the game.

Where: 2800 University Ave Suite 405, West Des Moines

In collaboration with the Latino Trade Network and Pro Iowa, El Fogon will be hosting a Mexico vs Saudi Arabia watch party. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the event starting at 10 a.m.

Those who register for the event will receive complimentary appetizers and two beverage tickets. The watch party is free to attend.

The Latino Trade Network is a part of West Des Moines' chamber of commerce. The network is designed for Latino entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals to find a community and collaborate.

Where: 150 8th St, West Des Moines

Where: 1101 E 1st St Suite 112, Grimes

The West Des Moines pub is hosting watch parties for Team USA during the group play stage.

Where: 3530 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines

In partnership with Pro Iowa and Des Moines Menace, this Waukee brewery will be hosting multiple watch parties. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 26 and will feature the Mexico vs Argentina game. The event starts at 11 a.m. with the match beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be live music and a taco truck. The watch party is free and it's first come, first serve.

Where: 255 NW Sunrise Dr, Waukee

Where: 210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

Tito's Lounge will be hosting watch parties throughout the tournament, check their Facebook for the schedules.