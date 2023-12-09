ADM's Brevin Doll not letting his injury take him away from the team

Doll suffered a season-ending injury last Friday, but he's not letting his status affect the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADEL, Iowa — ADM's Brevin Doll is one of the best running backs in the state, but his high school career has been cut short. Doll suffered a broken arm in last Friday's loss to Lewis Central.

Doll isn't letting the injury status affect the team.

"I'm just trying to keep on the keep my mind on the positives right now. I'm just doing what I can to keep this team going," Doll said. "And even without me, there's no doubt in my mind that this team is still going into a really special place."

His head coach added words of wisdom.

"Because of this, something good will happen," said head coach Randy Schrader. "And it's unfortunate that your high school career ends in the first play the second quarter versus Lewis Central. But now, now you truly become a team guy."