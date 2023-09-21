Meet Aiden Flora, ADM's Swiss Army knife

ADM's quarterback leads 4A in rushing touchdowns and yards per carry.

ADEL, Iowa — It's not everyday a quarterback leads 4A in rushing.

Aiden Flora leads 4A in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. He also completes 72% of his passes.

"Whatever the team needs, I'll do," Flora said.

He's not kidding. Flora was a running back in youth football, was moved to quarterback in middle school, then became a wide receiver his sophomore before switching back to quarterback as a junior.

"The guy just really understands what it takes to be a team player," said ADM head coach Randy Schrader. "It's never about me, me, me, me, me. It's about what can I do to help the team."

Having played so many different positions helps him see the field better.

"It's definitely an advantage knowing everything that's going on between wide receiver, running back and quarterback," he said.

At the next level, Flora has been offered a spot on the team by Army, Princeton and Sioux Falls as an athlete. That could mean any position on the field.

"The way he approaches the game and his preparation, the way he approaches the weight room in his preparation. He truly is just the type of kid that you want to build a team around," Schrader said. "And he'll be a leader at whatever he decides to do. Whatever endeavor he goes into, he'll be successful."