AP prep football rankings: Where teams stand heading into Week 7

IOWA, USA — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Southeast Polk (5) — 6-0 — 77 — 1
- West Des Moines Dowling (3) 6-0 — 75 — 2
- Waukee 5-1 — 55 — 4
- Bettendorf 5-1 — 47 — 3
- Pleasant Valley 4-1 — 45 — 6
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 — 42 — T9
- Waukee Northwest 4-2 — 34 — T9
- Ankeny Centennial 3-3 — 21 — 7
- Ankeny 4-2 — 14 — 8
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2 — 9 — 5(tie); Urbandale 4-2 — 9 — NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 4. Waterloo West 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Cedar Falls 1. Davenport West 1. Johnston 1.
Class 4A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 5-1 — 72 — 1
- Adel ADM (2) 5-1 — 70 — 2
- Bondurant Farrar 5-1 — 59 — 4
- Gilbert (2) 6-0 — 43 — 5
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2 — 37 — 7
- Decorah 5-1 — 35 — NR
- Alleman North Polk 4-2 — 31 — 6
- Eldridge North Scott 4-2 — 29 — 3
- Le Mars 5-1 — 22 — NR (tie); Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 — 22 — 9
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 10. Norwalk 6. Indianola 3. Newton 1.
Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv1. Williamsburg (7)6-07912. Creston (1)6-07223. Clear Lake6-05954. Sioux Center5-14995. Mount Vernon5-137106. Solon5-13687. Sioux City Heelan5-1244(tie) Independence5-124NR9. Nevada5-123NR10. Harlan4-2186
Others receiving votes: Manchester West Delaware 9. Davenport Assumption 8. Fort Madison 1. Algona 1.
Class 2A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Central Lyon-GLR (5) 6-0 — 76 — 2
- Van Meter (2) 6-0 — 72 — 1
- Inwood West Lyon (1) 5-0 — 68 — 3
- Spirit Lake 6-1 — 53 — 6
- Hull Western Christian 5-2 — 48 — 4
- Monticello 5-1 — 33 — 9
- Carroll Kuemper 4-2 — 31 — NR
- Monroe PCM 4-2 — 19 — NR
- Clarinda 4-2 — 11 — NR
- Mediapolis — 4-27 — NR
Others receiving votes: Roland-Story 5. Waukon 5. Tipton 4. West Union North Fayette 2. Anamosa 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2. Des Moines Christian 1. Cherokee 1.
Class 1A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Grundy Center (7) 6-0 — 79 — 1
- Underwood (1) 5-1 — 68 — T5
- Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5-1 — 56 — 2
- Wilton 6-0 — 46 — 7
- Sigourney-Keota 5-1 — 35 — 9(tie); Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-1 — 35 — NR
- Denver 5-1 — 31 3 T5
- West Branch 4-2 — 25 — NR
- Iowa City Regina 5-1 — 22 — 3
- Treynor 5-1 — 17 — 4
Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Waterloo Columbus 4. Dike-New Hartford 3. Hudson 3. O-A/BCIG 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.
Class A
Record — Pts — Prv
- St. Ansgar (4) 6-0 — 74 — 1
- Moville Woodbury Central (1) 6-0 — 66 — 3
- Madrid (1) 6-0 — 57 — 5
- AC GC (2) 6-0 — 55 — 6
- Lisbon 6-0 — 38 — 4
- Britt West Hancock 5-1 — 36 — 7
- Lake Mills 6-0 — 25 — 9
- Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5-1 — 22 — NR
- Troy Mills North Linn 5-1 — 18 — 2
- Lynnville-Sully 4-2 — 12 — NR
Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield 11. Arlington Starmont 7. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 5. Logan-Magnolia 5. Columbus Junction 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Panora Panorama 1.
Class 8-Man
Record — Pts — Prv
- Winfield-Mount Union (6) 6-0 — 72 — 3
- Anita CAM (2) 6-0 — 67 — 1
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 — 65 — 2
- Bedford 6-0 — 55 — 4
- Remsen Saint Mary's 6-0 — 51 — 5
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3-1 — 31 — 8
- Clarksville 7-0 — 26 — 6
- Lenox 5-1 — 19 — T9
- Central City 4-1 — 16 — T9
- Audubon 5-1 — 12 — NR
Others receiving votes: Moravia 11. Wayland WACO 10. Algona Garrigan 2. Lone Tree 1. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. West Bend-Mallard 1.