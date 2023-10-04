x
Football

AP prep football rankings: Where teams stand heading into Week 7

These are the top Iowa high school football teams through six week of the season.

IOWA, USA — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Southeast Polk (5) — 6-0 — 77 — 1
  2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 6-0 — 75 — 2
  3. Waukee 5-1 — 55 — 4
  4. Bettendorf 5-1 — 47 — 3
  5. Pleasant Valley 4-1 — 45 — 6
  6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 — 42 — T9
  7. Waukee Northwest 4-2 — 34 — T9
  8. Ankeny Centennial 3-3 — 21 — 7
  9. Ankeny 4-2 — 14 — 8
  10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2 — 9 — 5(tie); Urbandale 4-2 — 9 — NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 4. Waterloo West 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Cedar Falls 1. Davenport West 1. Johnston 1.

Class 4A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 5-1 — 72 — 1
  2. Adel ADM (2) 5-1 — 70 — 2
  3. Bondurant Farrar 5-1 — 59 — 4
  4. Gilbert (2) 6-0 — 43 — 5
  5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2 — 37 — 7
  6. Decorah 5-1 — 35 — NR
  7. Alleman North Polk 4-2 — 31 — 6
  8. Eldridge North Scott 4-2 — 29 — 3
  9. Le Mars 5-1 — 22 — NR (tie); Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 — 22 — 9

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 10. Norwalk 6. Indianola 3. Newton 1.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv1. Williamsburg (7)6-07912. Creston (1)6-07223. Clear Lake6-05954. Sioux Center5-14995. Mount Vernon5-137106. Solon5-13687. Sioux City Heelan5-1244(tie) Independence5-124NR9. Nevada5-123NR10. Harlan4-2186

Others receiving votes: Manchester West Delaware 9. Davenport Assumption 8. Fort Madison 1. Algona 1.

Class 2A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 6-0 — 76 — 2
  2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 — 72 — 1
  3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 5-0 — 68 — 3
  4. Spirit Lake 6-1 — 53 — 6
  5. Hull Western Christian 5-2 — 48 — 4
  6. Monticello 5-1 — 33 — 9
  7. Carroll Kuemper 4-2 — 31 — NR
  8. Monroe PCM 4-2 — 19 — NR
  9. Clarinda 4-2 — 11 — NR
  10. Mediapolis — 4-27 — NR

Others receiving votes: Roland-Story 5. Waukon 5. Tipton 4. West Union North Fayette 2. Anamosa 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2. Des Moines Christian 1. Cherokee 1.

Class 1A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Grundy Center (7) 6-0 — 79 — 1
  2. Underwood (1) 5-1 — 68 — T5
  3. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5-1 — 56 — 2
  4. Wilton 6-0 — 46 — 7
  5. Sigourney-Keota 5-1 — 35 — 9(tie); Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-1 — 35 — NR
  6. Denver 5-1 — 31 3 T5
  7. West Branch 4-2 — 25 — NR
  8. Iowa City Regina 5-1 — 22 — 3
  9. Treynor 5-1 — 17 — 4

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Waterloo Columbus 4. Dike-New Hartford 3. Hudson 3. O-A/BCIG 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. St. Ansgar (4) 6-0 — 74 — 1
  2. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 6-0 — 66 — 3
  3. Madrid (1) 6-0 — 57 — 5
  4. AC GC (2) 6-0 — 55 — 6
  5. Lisbon 6-0 — 38 — 4
  6. Britt West Hancock 5-1 — 36 — 7
  7. Lake Mills 6-0 — 25 — 9
  8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5-1 — 22 — NR
  9. Troy Mills North Linn 5-1 — 18 — 2
  10. Lynnville-Sully 4-2 — 12 — NR

Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield 11. Arlington Starmont 7. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 5. Logan-Magnolia 5. Columbus Junction 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Panora Panorama 1.

Class 8-Man

Record — Pts  — Prv

  1. Winfield-Mount Union (6) 6-0 — 72 — 3
  2. Anita CAM (2) 6-0 — 67 — 1
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 — 65 — 2
  4. Bedford 6-0 — 55 — 4
  5. Remsen Saint Mary's 6-0 — 51 — 5
  6. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3-1 — 31 — 8
  7. Clarksville 7-0 — 26 — 6
  8. Lenox 5-1 — 19 — T9
  9. Central City 4-1 — 16 — T9
  10. Audubon 5-1 — 12 — NR

Others receiving votes: Moravia 11. Wayland WACO 10. Algona Garrigan 2. Lone Tree 1. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. West Bend-Mallard 1.

