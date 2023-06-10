x
Football

AP prep football: Where teams rank heading into Week 8

These are the top Iowa high school football teams through seven weeks of the season.

IOWA, USA — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Southeast Polk (7) 7-0 — 79 — 1
  2. West Des Moines Dowling (1) 7-0 — 73 — 2
  3. Bettendorf 6-1 — 51 — 4
  4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-2 — 49 — 6
  5. Pleasant Valley 5-1 — 46 — 5
  6. Ankeny Centennial 4-3 — 34 — 8
  7. Waukee Northwest 5-2 — 33 — 7
  8. Waukee 5-2 — 31 — 3
  9. Ankeny 5-2 — 30 — 9
  10. Johnston 3-4 — 6 — NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Davenport West 1. Iowa City West 1.

Class 4A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Adel ADM (3) 6-1 — 74 — 2
  2. Epworth Western Dubuque (3) 6-1 — 71 — 1
  3. Bondurant Farrar (2) 6-1 — 70 — 3
  4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-2 — 44 — 5
  5. Alleman North Polk 5-2 — 41 — 7
  6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-2 — 32 — T9 (tie); Eldridge North Scott 5-2 — 32 — 8
  7. Gilbert 6-1 — 26 — 4
  8. Le Mars 6-1 — 21 — T9
  9. Glenwood 5-2 — 15 — NR

Others receiving votes: Decorah 6. Indianola 3. Marion 2. Norwalk 2. Newton 1.

Class 3A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Creston (7) 7-0 — 78 — 2
  2. Clear Lake 7-0 — 65 — 3
  3. Solon (1) 6-1 — 54 — 6
  4. Williamsburg 6-1 — 47 — 1(tie); Sioux Center 6-1 — 47 — 4
  5. Mount Vernon 6-1 — 40 — 5
  6. Nevada 6-1 — 36 — 9
  7. Sioux City Heelan 6-1 — 26 — T7
  8. Davenport Assumption 4-2 — 20 — NR
  9. Independence 6-1 — 19 — T7

Others receiving votes: Algona 5. Harlan 2. Manchester West Delaware 1.

Class 2A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 7-0 — 78 — 1
  2. Van Meter (2) 7-0 — 72 — 2
  3. Inwood West Lyon 7-0 — 66 — 3
  4. Spirit Lake 7-1 — 56 — 4
  5. Carroll Kuemper 5-2 — 41 — 7
  6. Monticello 6-1 — 39 — 6
  7. Hull Western Christian 5-3 — 23 — 5
  8. Monroe PCM 5-2 — 21 — 8
  9. Roland-Story 5-2 — 14 — NR
  10. Clarinda 5-2 — 10 — 9

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 9. Cherokee 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 3. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2.

Class 1A

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Grundy Center (7) 7-0 — 79 — 1
  2. Underwood (1) 6-1 — 66 — 2
  3. Wilton 7-0 — 65 — 4
  4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-1 — 55 — 3
  5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1 — 42 — T5
  6. Sigourney-Keota 6-1 — 31 — T5
  7. Iowa City Regina 6-1 — 29 — 9
  8. Treynor 6-1 — 21 — 10
  9. Jewell South Hamilton 6-1 — 16 — NR
  10. Denver 5-2 — 11 — 7(tie); West Branch 4-3 — 11 — 8

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 6. Dike-New Hartford 5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3.

Class A

Record— Pts — Prv

  1. St. Ansgar (5) 7-0 — 76 — 1
  2. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 7-0 — 67 — 2
  3. AC GC (2) 7-0 — 57 — 4
  4. Lisbon7-0505(tie); Madrid 7-0 — 50 — 3
  5. Britt West Hancock 6-1 — 43 — 6
  6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-1 — 28 — 8
  7. Lynnville-Sully 5-2 — 16 — 10
  8. Arlington Starmont 6-1 — 15 — NR
  9. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 6-1 — 13 — NR

Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield 12. Logan-Magnolia 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Lake Mills 2. Troy Mills North Linn 1.

Class 8-Man

Record — Pts — Prv

  1. Winfield-Mount Union (6) 7-0 — 74 — 1
  2. Anita CAM (1) 7-0 — 69 — 2
  3. Bedford (1) 7-0 — 58 — 4
  4. Remsen Saint Mary's 7-0 — 56 — 5
  5. Clarksville 8-0 — 53 — 7
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 — 29 — 3
  7. Lenox 6-1 — 25 — 8
  8. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4-1 — 18 — 6
  9. Audubon 6-1 — 13 — 10
  10. Central City 5-1 — 12 — 9(tie); Moravia 6-1 — 12 — NR

Others receiving votes: Wayland WACO 11. Algona Garrigan 5. West Bend-Mallard 2. Riceville 2. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1.

