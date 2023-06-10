AP prep football: Where teams rank heading into Week 8

IOWA, USA — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Southeast Polk (7) 7-0 — 79 — 1
- West Des Moines Dowling (1) 7-0 — 73 — 2
- Bettendorf 6-1 — 51 — 4
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-2 — 49 — 6
- Pleasant Valley 5-1 — 46 — 5
- Ankeny Centennial 4-3 — 34 — 8
- Waukee Northwest 5-2 — 33 — 7
- Waukee 5-2 — 31 — 3
- Ankeny 5-2 — 30 — 9
- Johnston 3-4 — 6 — NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Davenport West 1. Iowa City West 1.
Class 4A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Adel ADM (3) 6-1 — 74 — 2
- Epworth Western Dubuque (3) 6-1 — 71 — 1
- Bondurant Farrar (2) 6-1 — 70 — 3
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-2 — 44 — 5
- Alleman North Polk 5-2 — 41 — 7
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-2 — 32 — T9 (tie); Eldridge North Scott 5-2 — 32 — 8
- Gilbert 6-1 — 26 — 4
- Le Mars 6-1 — 21 — T9
- Glenwood 5-2 — 15 — NR
Others receiving votes: Decorah 6. Indianola 3. Marion 2. Norwalk 2. Newton 1.
Class 3A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Creston (7) 7-0 — 78 — 2
- Clear Lake 7-0 — 65 — 3
- Solon (1) 6-1 — 54 — 6
- Williamsburg 6-1 — 47 — 1(tie); Sioux Center 6-1 — 47 — 4
- Mount Vernon 6-1 — 40 — 5
- Nevada 6-1 — 36 — 9
- Sioux City Heelan 6-1 — 26 — T7
- Davenport Assumption 4-2 — 20 — NR
- Independence 6-1 — 19 — T7
Others receiving votes: Algona 5. Harlan 2. Manchester West Delaware 1.
Class 2A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Central Lyon-GLR (6) 7-0 — 78 — 1
- Van Meter (2) 7-0 — 72 — 2
- Inwood West Lyon 7-0 — 66 — 3
- Spirit Lake 7-1 — 56 — 4
- Carroll Kuemper 5-2 — 41 — 7
- Monticello 6-1 — 39 — 6
- Hull Western Christian 5-3 — 23 — 5
- Monroe PCM 5-2 — 21 — 8
- Roland-Story 5-2 — 14 — NR
- Clarinda 5-2 — 10 — 9
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 9. Cherokee 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 3. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2.
Class 1A
Record — Pts — Prv
- Grundy Center (7) 7-0 — 79 — 1
- Underwood (1) 6-1 — 66 — 2
- Wilton 7-0 — 65 — 4
- Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-1 — 55 — 3
- Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1 — 42 — T5
- Sigourney-Keota 6-1 — 31 — T5
- Iowa City Regina 6-1 — 29 — 9
- Treynor 6-1 — 21 — 10
- Jewell South Hamilton 6-1 — 16 — NR
- Denver 5-2 — 11 — 7(tie); West Branch 4-3 — 11 — 8
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 6. Dike-New Hartford 5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3.
Class A
Record— Pts — Prv
- St. Ansgar (5) 7-0 — 76 — 1
- Moville Woodbury Central (1) 7-0 — 67 — 2
- AC GC (2) 7-0 — 57 — 4
- Lisbon7-0505(tie); Madrid 7-0 — 50 — 3
- Britt West Hancock 6-1 — 43 — 6
- Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-1 — 28 — 8
- Lynnville-Sully 5-2 — 16 — 10
- Arlington Starmont 6-1 — 15 — NR
- Delhi Maquoketa Valley 6-1 — 13 — NR
Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield 12. Logan-Magnolia 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Lake Mills 2. Troy Mills North Linn 1.
Class 8-Man
Record — Pts — Prv
- Winfield-Mount Union (6) 7-0 — 74 — 1
- Anita CAM (1) 7-0 — 69 — 2
- Bedford (1) 7-0 — 58 — 4
- Remsen Saint Mary's 7-0 — 56 — 5
- Clarksville 8-0 — 53 — 7
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 — 29 — 3
- Lenox 6-1 — 25 — 8
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4-1 — 18 — 6
- Audubon 6-1 — 13 — 10
- Central City 5-1 — 12 — 9(tie); Moravia 6-1 — 12 — NR
Others receiving votes: Wayland WACO 11. Algona Garrigan 5. West Bend-Mallard 2. Riceville 2. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1.