Budweiser Clydesdales to Des Moines metro in celebration of nonprofit

AMES, Iowa — To celebrate 13 years of collaboration and community growth between an iconic American brand and a local nonprofit, some of the most famous horses in the world are headed to Iowa.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in the Des Moines metro as Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization aimed at giving scholarships to families of disabled U.S. service members or first responders, receives a donation from Anheuser-Busch.

Here's where you can see the horses:

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Iowa Cubs Baseball game at Principal Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Iowa Cubs Baseball game at Principal Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 : Fairway Clive Grocery on Hickman Road from 5-7 p.m.

: Fairway Clive Grocery on Hickman Road from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 : Prairie Meadows Racetrack from 5-7 p.m.

: Prairie Meadows Racetrack from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Hy-Vee Grocery on Fleur Drive from 9-11 a.m.