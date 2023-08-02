x
Budweiser Clydesdales to Des Moines metro in celebration of nonprofit

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in the Des Moines metro as nonprofit Folds of Honor receives a donation from Anheuser-Busch.
Credit: AP
The Budweiser Clydesdales parade around the warning track prior to the St. Louis Cardinals home opener baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, April 5, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

AMES, Iowa — To celebrate 13 years of collaboration and community growth between an iconic American brand and a local nonprofit, some of the most famous horses in the world are headed to Iowa. 

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in the Des Moines metro as Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization aimed at giving scholarships to families of disabled U.S. service members or first responders, receives a donation from Anheuser-Busch. 

Here's where you can see the horses: 

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2: Iowa Cubs Baseball game at Principal Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  
  • Thursday, Aug. 3: Fairway Clive Grocery on Hickman Road from 5-7 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 4: Prairie Meadows Racetrack from 5-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 5: Hy-Vee Grocery on Fleur Drive from 9-11 a.m. 

To date, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships for those in need. 

