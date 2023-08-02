Budweiser Clydesdales to Des Moines metro in celebration of nonprofit

AMES, Iowa — To celebrate 13 years of collaboration and community growth between an iconic American brand and a local nonprofit, some of the most famous horses in the world are headed to Iowa.
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in the Des Moines metro as Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization aimed at giving scholarships to families of disabled U.S. service members or first responders, receives a donation from Anheuser-Busch.
Here's where you can see the horses:
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: Iowa Cubs Baseball game at Principal Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 3: Fairway Clive Grocery on Hickman Road from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 4: Prairie Meadows Racetrack from 5-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Hy-Vee Grocery on Fleur Drive from 9-11 a.m.
To date, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships for those in need.
