Central College football creates fifth-year culture

PELLA, Iowa — NCAA student-athletes that were around in 2021 are still able to gain an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 —and Central College football is still reaping the benefits.

The Dutch welcome back a group of six fifth-year seniors aiming for their third American Rivers Conference Championship in four years. Continuity like that is a rarity in college football.

"We live in in a day and age right now in college football where everybody's looking for the best deal and the next place and to be able to transfer whenever they want to," said head coach Jeff McMartin. "So, when you have guys that demonstrate that loyalty to one program, I think it's really special."

The feeling, from coaches to players, is mutual.

"(The program pours) a lot into you," said fifth-year senior receiver Jeff Herbers. "So, to have that opportunity to come back compete one more year, [to] be with all the guys, it's pretty important."