Central Dutch marching into playoffs behind record-setting QB

PELLA, Iowa — As the Central Dutch move into the second round of playoffs, fifteen members of the team are using an extra year to make an impact on the field one last time.

"He’ll make one of those throws and you just go wow that’s crazy, or coach goes you don’t realize how good that throw was,” said Central wide receiver Jeff Herbers.

The senior quarterback from Ankeny has been making a lot of those throws during the undefeated season. His name is Blaine Hawkins.

If you search for season leaders in division three, you can find Hawkins' name at the top of just about every passing statistic.

Entering the second round of the playoffs, he’s thrown for more than 3,700 yards, added on 57 touchdowns and only has four interceptions to his name.

"This development has been through hard work and off the field studying,” said his head coach Jeff McMartin.

That studying has led to records, more than16 school records and counting, there will be more, once the season is finished, he will likely etch his name across all the records in Central’s illustrious history.

"I’ve never heard Blaine talk about the records or anything like that. He’s just in it for team success and the records are a byproduct of those,” said Herbers.

The fifth-year double major decided to come back to school, after consulting with his family. The Ankeny High standout got an extra year of playing time due to the pandemic. The team only played two games last spring, after the fall season was canceled.

After an NCAA ruling, that gave all football players an extra year, he decided to come back to school and pick up a second major and continue playing college football.

"A common theme, or advice that’s been given to me, is that you’ve got a lot of time to work on a career, you don’t get to play football for too much longer, that’s the theme behind this year and why we’re trying to take advantage of this last opportunity,” said Hawkins.