Community of Waukee mourns loss of youth football coach to COVID-19

Kevin Slaybaugh, founder of Waukee Youth Football, served as president for 16 years and was an encouraging mentor to many youth in Waukee.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Friday, the Waukee Youth Football league announced on its Facebook page the passing of their founder and president of 16 years, Kevin Slaybaugh.

In the post, the organization writes:

The Waukee Youth Football league is in deep sorrow over the passing of our Founder and President of 16 years, Kevin Slaybaugh.



In 2004, Kevin created Waukee Youth Football, establishing a program that has filled countless lives with fun, confidence, and unforgettable memories.



We will forever remember him for his love of the game and his players. Kevin’s legacy as a coach, mentor, and friend will always be with us on the field at Waukee Youth Football.



At this time our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone that knew him.



Rest in peace coach Kevin.

A representative for the Waukee School District tells Local 5, while Coach Slaybaugh was not formally affiliated with Waukee CSD, this is "a deep loss for our community."

A day before, Tiger Junior Football had posted on Facebook that Slaybaugh had been in the hospital with COVID-19. Friday, a post wrote:

The Tiger Junior Football family is saddened by the loss of Kevin Slaybaugh. He was a passionate, caring individual and gave so much to Waukee Youth Football and the MIYFL. Our hearts go out to his family. RIP Kevin you were truly one of the good guys.

Mike Thomas

TJF Director