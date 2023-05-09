Iowa State football players reflect on favorite Cy-Hawk memories

The Cy-Hawk game is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the state. Iowa leads the overall series 46-23 and leads the series in Ames 21-8.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones are looking to keep the Cy-Hawk trophy in Ames this year after a 10-7 victory over the Hawkeyes in 2022.

Head coach Matt Campbell said beating Iowa helped boost the team's confidence last season. With this year's team being so young, it can have a similar impact.

"We didn't play a good football game, but to be able to win the football game was a positive for last year's team," Campbell said. "We're so young right now, it's like man, there's two things: number one, this game and what comes with it, but the biggest thing is our young football team growing from week one to week two. So, I think there's a lot of in-work right now on our football team of how to we keep growing forward."

There are several new additions to the roster this year, but those who have experienced this rivalry have a lot of fond memories, especially when it comes to last year's win on the Hawkeyes' home turf.

"Just being in there, getting off the field, having the defense win the game and getting to celebrate afterwards," said senior defensive back T.J. Tampa.

"It was exciting," said redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht. "It was the first time I've ever been in a college stadium where the environment was like that. You know, that was a good experience to take away and hopefully it's like that this year at Jack Trice."