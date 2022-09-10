2022 Cy-Hawk football game: Everything you need to know

What channel is the game on? How much are tickets? And what are the betting odds? Local 5 has answers for this year's Cy-Hawk game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — 2022 marks the 69th Iowa vs. Iowa State football matchup, better known as the Cy-Hawk Game.

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 46-22.

Iowa State's offense looked sharp to open their season with Hunter Dekkers at the helm, breezing past Southeast Missouri 42-10.

"I really thought he handled the flow of the game really well," head coach Matt Campbell said after the game. "I thought in terms of the operation of the offense, handling of the football, obviously his distribution and accuracy, I thought he was really good."

Iowa's defense stepped up big in Week 1, forcing two South Dakota State safeties and slipping away with a 7-3 win.

"I thought he was doing a good job out there, but we just didn't support him enough," head coach Kirk Ferentz said of quarterback Spencer Petras' struggles. "We weren't clean enough."

What TV channel is the game on?

The 2022 Cy-Hawk Game is Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the FOX Sports app.

For radio listeners in Des Moines, tune in the 1040 AM for the Hawkeyes broadcast or 1460 AM/100.3 AM for the Cyclones broadcast.

Where is the game being played?

Iowa is the home team this year, so the game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Tickets for the game on StubHub start at $135 each. Ticketmaster shows some as low as $131 per ticket. The lowest price on SeatGeek is $122 for a ticket.

Sports betting: What's the point spread?

As of Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11:20 a.m.

DraftKings: Iowa -3.5, O/U 41

BetMGM: Iowa -3.5, O/U 10.5

FanDuel: Iowa -3.5, O/U 41.5

What will the weather in Iowa City be like?

The forecast for this year's Cy-Hawk game is challenging, as a cold front will pass across the state this weekend.

Temperatures will likely still be on the warm side with upper 70s to low 80s expected on game day, but a chance for rain may dampen some outdoor plans.

At this point, most data suggests the wet weather in Iowa City will hold off until after the game ends, but Cyclone and Hawkeye fans should monitor the forecast closely to see if a poncho may be needed for the big matchup.

Just add this to the list of reasons to bet the under on Saturday - Chance of rain! pic.twitter.com/inhoCjmq5n — Taylor Kanost (@WxKanost) September 6, 2022

Recent rivalry history

It's been nothing but Hawkeyes in recent Cy-Hawk memory, with Kirk Ferentz's squads winning six straight dating back to 2014.