East High School enters new era under head coach Tyrone Tyler

Head coach Tyrone Tyler is looking to set the tone in his first year as East High's head football coach.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This is a new era for the Des Moines East High football team as they enter the season under the direction of new head coach Tyrone Tyler.

The team went 2-7 last season, but they are hoping to set the foundation for a new winning culture.

"I think being positive teammates, playing as a team. You know, last year, we didn't have that chemistry," said quarterback JeCari Patton. "I feel like this year we have that chemistry and we're doing good in practice. Hopefully it goes to the games and it translates."

That starts with things you can't necessarily practice on the field like more depth, better chemistry and increased trust among the players.

"Our strengths are going to be in numbers in the beginning," said Tyler. "When I look at the numbers and where they were last year in the season, and then looking at where we are now, I think that's going for us. We've got a lot of guys that played last year and so that's definitely going to be helpful."