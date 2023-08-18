Grand View football: Reloading is the norm

The Vikings have lost just two games the last two seasons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View has lost just a total of two games in the last two seasons. While they've lost a lot of key players from last year's team, they don't expect a drop off.

"There's no fall off," said junior linebacker Nate Ewell. "We always continue to bring guys in that do their job, that do their job to a high standard and they hold everybody else to the same standards."

Head coach Joe Woodley mentioned that during a film session, he was mentioning old players he wish he still had, but realized that's something he says every year. Then, new players step up.

"It's really fun to watch that first game. You know, a kid that's been in the program two or three years that maybe hasn't made a bunch of plays, just starts making them. You know, that's what it's all about."