No. 16 Hawks upset Huskers 28-21

Spencer Petras’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left gave 16th-ranked (College Football Playoff) Iowa its first lead and the Hawkeyes came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 28-21.

Iowa won the border battle for the seventh straight year but not before Jermari Harris intercepted Logan Smothers’ pass at the Iowa 2 with 43 seconds to play.

The Hawkeyes got their 10th win and stayed alive in the Big Ten West race. Minnesota must beat Wisconsin on Saturday for Iowa to go to the conference championship game.

The Huskers finished 3-9 for their worst season since 1957.

