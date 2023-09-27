IHSAA releases 1st batch of football rankings

IOWA, USA — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its initial football rankings for Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player.
The rankings are compiled by a six-person group: two former head coaches, one media member and three IHSAA staffers. The top-10 is the "primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations," the IHSAA says.
Rankings for 5A, 4A and 3A will be released starting Monday, Oct. 2.
Rankings release dates:
- Monday, Sept. 25
- Monday, Oct. 2
- Monday, Oct. 9
- Monday, Oct. 16
Class 2A
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0)
- Van Meter (5-0)
- West Lyon (5-0)
- Monticello (4-1)
- Western Christian (4-1)
- Spirit Lake (4-1)
- Kuemper Catholic (3-2)
- Clarinda (3-2)
- Tipton (4-1)
- Des Moines Christian (3-2)
Class 1A
- Grundy Center (5-0)
- Underwood (4-1)
- Regina Catholic (5-0)
- Denver (5-0)
- Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-1)
- Treynor (5-0)
- MFL MarMac (4-1)
- Pella Christian (4-1)
- Wilton (5-0)
- Dike-New Hartford (3-2)
Class A
- Saint Ansgar (5-0)
- Woodbury Central (5-0)
- West Hancock (4-1)
- Madrid (5-0)
- ACGC (5-0)
- Lynnville-Sully (4-1)
- Lisbon (5-0)
- Wapsie Valley (4-1)
- Nashua-Plainfield (4-1)
- Lake Mills (5-0)
8-Player
- Winfield-Mount Union (5-0)
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0)
- Bedford (5-0)
- CAM, Anita (5-0)
- St. Mary's, Remsen (5-0)
- Don Bosco, Gilbertville (4-1)
- Central City (3-1)
- Lenox (4-1)
- Clarksville (6-0)
- WACO (4-1)