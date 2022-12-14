Iowa football transfer portal tracker

Nine Iowa football players have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Find out who's in the portal.

The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with new rules that enable student-athletes to transfer schools with immediate eligibility for the following season.

Since the portal opened on Dec. 5, nine Iowa Hawkeyes have entered the portal, with hopes of finding a new home. Here's the scoop:

S Dallas Craddieth enters transfer portal

Reserve safety Dallas Craddieth announced on Wednesday that he's entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Craddieth played five seasons at Iowa. Despite being unable to crack the depth chart in a loaded defensive backs room, Craddieth became a valuable special teams player this season.

Craddieth recorded two tackles in his time at Iowa.

CB Terry Roberts enters transfer portal

Starting cornerback Terry Roberts announced on Dec. 6 that he is entering the transfer portal.

Roberts played five seasons at Iowa, logging 47 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five pass deflections in 32 games played from 2019 to 2022.

He entered the 2022 season as a starter, and played exceptionally in five games, but missed most of the season due to injury.

Reported offers since entering the portal include: Penn State, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Massachusetts, Delaware, Georgia Southern, James Madison, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Arkansas.



LB Jestin Jacobs enters transfer portal

Starting cash linebacker Jestin Jacobs announced on Dec. 6 that he is entering the transfer portal.

Jacobs, a four-star prospect, was regarded as the crown jewel of Iowa's 2019 recruiting class. The Ohio-native and 152nd overall prospect of 2019 held an offer from Ohio State, but ultimately chose the Hawkeyes.

Jacobs has made a name for himself as a physical playmaker capable of stopping the run and dropping into pass coverage. Despite being a proven asset on the field, Jacobs has struggled to stay healthy in an Iowa uniform.

In three seasons, Jacobs played in 21 games, tallying 63 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

UPDATE: Jacobs has committed to the University of Oregon.





S Reggie Bracy enters transfer portal

Reserve defensive back Reggie Bracy announced on Dec. 5 that he is entering the transfer portal.

A three-star prospect in the class of 2020, Bracy has been an asset for Iowa's special teams units since his freshman campaign. But a crowded defensive back's room has prevented Bracy from seeing regular defensive snaps.

In 24 games played since 2020, Bracy recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection.





RB Gavin Williams enters transfer portal

On Dec. 2., running back Gavin Williams announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

After a 2021 campaign in which Williams emerged as a top running back option, he saw his production dip in 2022. Entering this season at the top of the depth chart, injuries and the emergence of true freshman Kaleb Johnson saw Williams' impact decrease as the season progressed.

Williams was a highly touted three-star prospect out of Dowling Catholic in the 2020 class. He was rated the 519th overall prospect and the fourth overall prospect in the state of Iowa in his class, according to 247 Sports.

In three seasons, Williams recorded 471 yards on 116 carries.





WR Arland Bruce IV enters transfer portal

True sophomore star wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced on Dec. 2 that he is entering the transfer portal.

Bruce IV emerged as a key offensive playmaker in his 2021 freshman campaign, racking up 278 total yards and four touchdowns.

Expected to be the primary receiving target in 2022, a nagging injury paired with offensive struggles prevented Bruce IV from finding a larger role in 2022, as he compiled just 234 total yards and two touchdowns.

A four-star prospect, Bruce IV was rated the 324th highest-rated recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Reported offers since entering the portal include: Mississippi State

WR Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal

Star wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Dec. 1 that he is entering the transfer portal.

Johnson was slated to be Iowa's top receiver for the 2022 season after a breakout 2021 campaign, but injuries sidelined him for almost the entire season.

Johnson was a key commitment in the 2021 class. He was rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, and the 354th overall prospect in the class.

Johnson recorded 363 yards on 20 career receptions and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson's father, Clester Johnson, won two national championships as a wide receiver for Nebraska from 1991 to 1996. With familial ties to the program, Nebraska will likely seek out Johnson's services.

UPDATE: Johnson has committed to Kansas State University.

OL Josh Volk enters transfer portal

On Nov. 29, redshirt sophomore interior offensive lineman Josh Volk announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

Volk came to Iowa as a highly touted three-star recruit out of Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. He was rated the 571st overall recruit and Iowa's 5th highest-rated player in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports.

Volk sparingly saw action in three years at Iowa, battling injuries and a logjam of offensive linemen ahead of him on the depth chart. He enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

QB Alex Padilla enters transfer portal

On Nov. 29, redshirt junior quarterback Alex Padilla announced that he'd be entering the transfer portal after four years spent at Iowa.

As the backup to quarterback Spencer Petras for three consecutive seasons, Padilla saw action in 11 games, starting four games during the 2021 season. He completed 49% of his 157 career pass attempts.