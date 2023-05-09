Iowa vs. Iowa State: Cy-Hawk Game players to watch, preview

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is out to recapture the CyHawk Trophy when it visits Jack Trice Stadium in Ames to meet Iowa State.
The Cyclones (1-0) ended a six-game losing streak in the series with a 10-7 win in Iowa City last year. The Hawkeyes (1-0) dropped out of the Top 25 following a so-so performance against Utah State. ISU posted a convincing win over Northern Iowa in its opener.
An ISU victory would add to the confidence of a team that entered the season reeling from losing five projected starters in a gambling sting.
What TV channel is the game on?
The 2023 Cy-Hawk Game is Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.
Subscribers can also stream the game via the FOX Sports app.
Des Moines radio listeners can also tune in the 1040 AM for the Hawkeyes broadcast or 1460 AM/100.3 AM for the Cyclones broadcast.
Where is the game being played?
With Iowa State hosting the Hawkeyes on their home turf, the game will unfold at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
What is the betting line and spread?
All lines compiled as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7
- FanDuel: Iowa -3.5 (Over/Under 36.5)
- DraftKings: Iowa -4.5 (Over/Under 36.5)
- Caesars: Iowa -3.5 (Over/Under 36.5)
Players to watch
Iowa: The TE combination of Luke Lachey and Erick All is going to be a handful for defenses. They combined for 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against Utah State, with Lachey tying a career-high with seven receptions. Lachey and All, who transferred from Michigan, have combined for 100 career receptions for 1,184 yards and seven TDs.
Iowa State: CB Jeremiah Cooper played the best game of his career with an interception return for a touchdown, another pick and strong run defense. He and TJ Tampa are formidable in the secondary.
Watch parties in the metro
- Hawk Heaven Tavern (805 17th Ave. SW, Altoona)
- Touchdown Tailgate (Cowles Commons — 221 Walnut St., Des Moines)
- The Hall DSM (111 South 11th St., Suite 200, West Des Moines)
Which team has won in the past?
Iowa leads the all-time series, 46-23. Below is a recap of recent matchups.
- 2022: Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
- 2021: No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17 (Ames)
- 2020: No game due to COVID-19
- 2019: No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17 (Ames)
- 2018: Iowa 13, Iowa State 3 (Iowa City)
- 2017: Iowa 44, Iowa State 41 (3OT)(Ames)
- 2016: No. 16 Iowa 42, Iowa State 3 (Iowa City)
- 2015: Iowa 31, Iowa State 17 (Ames)
- 2014: Iowa State 20, Iowa 17 (Iowa City)
The Associated Press contributed to this report