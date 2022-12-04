Iowa to face Kentucky in 2022 Music City Bowl

Both teams are 7-5 on the year. The Hawkeyes were picked for the Music City Bowl in 2020, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) in the 2022 Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve in Nashville.

Following a 1-3 start to Big Ten play, Iowa rallied off four straight wins before losing their regular season finale to Nebraska 24-17.

Kentucky started the season 4-0 and climbed to No. 7 in the AP poll before falling to Ole Miss 24-19 on Oct. 1.

“On behalf of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl board of directors, our staff and our volunteers, we look forward to hosting Iowa and Kentucky in our game this New Year’s Eve,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl President & CEO Scott Ramsey said in a statement. “Both schools bring passionate fanbases and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than with these two programs in our game.”

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.