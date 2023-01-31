x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Cyclone football: Here is the team's 2023 schedule

Iowa State's season starts on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a home matchup against UNI before hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sept. 9.

More Videos

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will host Iowa and play Big 12 newcomers BYU and Cincinnati on the road as part of its 2023 football schedule, the team announced Tuesday.

ISU's season starts on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a home matchup against UNI before hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sept. 9.

The Cyclones are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 4-8 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12.

2023 marks Matt Campbell's eighth leading the Cyclones, with this offseason marked by overhauling the coaching staff. Hunter Dekkers is expected to be the starting quarterback for the second straight year.

You can see the full schedule below.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

2023 Iowa State football schedule

  • Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. UNI
  • Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Iowa
  • Saturday, Sept. 16: at Ohio
  • Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma State
  • Saturday, Sept. 30: at Oklahoma
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. TCU
  • Saturday, Oct. 14: at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, Oct. 28: at Baylor
  • Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Kansas
  • Saturday, Nov. 11: at BYU
  • Saturday, Nov. 18: vs. Texas
  • Saturday, Nov. 25: at Kansas State

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out