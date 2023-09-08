Iowa State's Ben Nikkel receives scholarship before senior year

The defensive back was second on the team in special teams tackles in 2022.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and the program surprised walk-on defensive back Ben Nikkel with a scholarship on Tuesday.

"I think if you asked our football team, guys that that reflect the culture and what we want to stand for in this football program," Campbell said. "I think every kid in our program would talk about who Ben is as much as what he does as a football player."

Nikkel had no idea that the moment was coming.

"My jaw just like kind of just dropped and then having all my teammates come and hug me and support me man it was it was I was pretty emotional but it was it was happiness you know all the work that I put into to get to that moment it was it was pretty special."

Nikkel was second on the team in special teams tackles last year, but with the muscle he put on this offseason, Campbell said it will be difficult to keep him off the field for just special teams.