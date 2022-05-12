x
Football

Here are the Iowa State Cyclone football players currently in the transfer portal

Sean Shaw Jr., Deon Silas, Nate Glantz and Mason Chambers are all departing Iowa State. Stay updated with the latest transfer portal news.

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.  

With the college football transfer portal in full swing, several Iowa State Cyclone players have announced their decision to move on to a new team.

Of note: former Stanford running back Arlen Harris Jr. announced on Dec. 11 that he is transferring to Iowa State.

Here are the Cyclones who have entered the transfer portal, according to websites like 247Sports and On3.

Nate Glantz

QB, 6'2", 205 lbs

Sean Shaw Jr.

WR, 6'6", 212 lbs

Deon Silas

RB, 5'8", 180 lbs

Hunter Zenzen

LB, 6'2", 245 lbs

Zenzen redshirted as a freshman, played in 13 games in 2021 and 11 games this year.

Tristan Michaud

WR, 6'6", 208 lbs

Michaud redshirted as a freshman before appearing in one game — TCU — during his redshirt freshman season.

Jayden Gray

DE, 6'3", 254 lbs

Gray played in one game as a true freshman before redshirting, and appeared in five games his redshirt freshman season.

Mason Chambers

DB, 5'10", 200 lbs

Chambers played in six games as a true freshman, eight games as a sophomore and 12 games as a junior.

Blake Peterson

DE, 6'4", 270 lbs

