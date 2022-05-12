Here are the Iowa State Cyclone football players currently in the transfer portal

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
With the college football transfer portal in full swing, several Iowa State Cyclone players have announced their decision to move on to a new team.
Of note: former Stanford running back Arlen Harris Jr. announced on Dec. 11 that he is transferring to Iowa State.
Here are the Cyclones who have entered the transfer portal, according to websites like 247Sports and On3.
Zenzen redshirted as a freshman, played in 13 games in 2021 and 11 games this year.
Tristan Michaud
Michaud redshirted as a freshman before appearing in one game — TCU — during his redshirt freshman season.
Gray played in one game as a true freshman before redshirting, and appeared in five games his redshirt freshman season.
Chambers played in six games as a true freshman, eight games as a sophomore and 12 games as a junior.