'Roll Tide': Kadyn Proctor headed to Alabama, not Iowa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the most highly-touted college football prospects in Iowa history is headed to play for Nick Saban.
Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk originally committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in June, but made his flip to Alabama official on Tuesday afternoon.
"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor posted.
Proctor is ESPN's 10th-ranked prospect nationally in the Class of 2023. 247Sports ranks him No. 12 and Rivals has him at No. 14.
June 2022: Kadyn Proctor comments on Xavier Nwankpa signing with Iowa Hawkeyes