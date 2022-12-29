Here's everything you need to get ready for Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

From who is sitting out to who is expected to start, here's everything you need to know about the Iowa vs. Kentucky matchup.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve — in Nashville.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Following a 1-3 start to Big Ten play, Iowa rallied off four straight wins before losing their regular season finale to Nebraska 24-17.

Kentucky started the season 4-0 and climbed to No. 7 in the AP poll before falling to Ole Miss 24-19 on Oct. 1.

Kentucky beat Iowa 24-17 in last year's Citrus Bowl.

The Wildcats are coached by Mark Stoops, a University of Iowa alum who played under Hayden Fry and was later a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes.

What channel is the game on?

You can watch the 2022 Music City Bowl at 11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5 (ABC).

You can also listen to the game on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the consensus point spread is Iowa -2.5

Who is actually going to play?

Well, not the quarterbacks, for starters.

Spencer Petras (Iowa) and Will Levis (Kentucky) are both out. For Levis, it's about preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is widely believed to be a first-round pick.

Petras, on the other hand, is sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

The Wildcats have three options at QB: Destin Wade, Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan.

And if the name "Deuce Hogan" sounds familiar, that's because he was an Iowa Hawkeye for two years before transferring to Kentucky.

The bowl game will be led by many newcomers to the big stage, including Iowa redshirt freshman Joe Labas, making his first career start at quarterback.

"These young guys are stepping up in big roles," said Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell on Tuesday. "I'm just excited to see what's gonna happen."

Other Hawkeyes — such as QB Alex Padilla, wide receivers Keegan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV, defensive back Terry Roberts, linebacker Jestin Jacobs and running back Gavin Williams — have all entered the transfer portal.

Jacobs has since committed to the University of Oregon.

"Quarterbacks certainly is going to be one. We're going to see whoever throws the first pass and maybe both these quarterback backs throw their first-ever collegiate passes," said "Locked On Hawkeyes" podcast host Trent Condon.