NFL star Tyreek Hill holds camp in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — NFL All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a trip to Des Moines today to host the Soul Runner Speed Academy at Dowling Catholic High School.

Hundreds of kids ranging from 6 to 17 years old showed up to participate in drills and hang out with the Dolphins receiver.

Des Moines was one of 10 stops this summer for Hill. He said the city remains on the list because of the community support he feels when he visits.

"This is one of the cities that showed the most love so we definitely had the you know, added to the speed academy tour. And as you see, it was a lot of love from the fans in the community," Hill said.

Hill is making more than $20 million annually, but his passion for the youth is why he continues to have camps.