Football

No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

The Hawkeyes now have 10 consecutive wins and are 4-0 this season.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is tackled by Colorado State defensive lineman Scott Patchan (1). (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14. 

The Hawkeyes won their 10th consecutive game dating back to last season, for their longest winning streak since a 12-game streak in 2015. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, which is the longest current streak in the country.

Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

Iowa is now 4-0 going into next week's game against Maryland.

