Northern Iowa defeats D-I newcomer St. Thomas 44-3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Matthew Cook kicked four field goals, six Panthers scored touchdowns, the Northern Iowa defense made three interceptions and held Division I newcomer St. Thomas to 26 rushing yards to win 44-3.

Northern Iowa (2-1), a Missouri Valley power, gave the newcomers from D-III a tune-up, building a 20-point lead after three quarters and then scoring three more touchdowns to close out the final quarter.

Dom Williams and Vance McShane, Bradrick Shaw, Vance McShane and Kolby Gartner scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, who gained 193 yards on the ground and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Isaiah Weston also pulled in a 60-yard TD pass from Theo Day.