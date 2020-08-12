Michigan cancels game against Ohio State due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Buckeyes and Wolverines were set to meet for the 117th time and for the 103rd consecutive year.

This Saturday's game between Ohio State and Michigan has been canceled by the Wolverines due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released Tuesday, Michigan said the decision was made due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the past week.

The Wolverines canceled their game last week against Maryland due to COVID-19 and had resumed practices on Monday.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines were set to meet for the 117th time and for the 103rd consecutive year.

This is Ohio State's third canceled game this season, with the other two being the games against Illinois and Maryland.

Full statement from Michigan:

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday (Dec. 8) that an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of Saturday's (Dec. 12) scheduled game at Ohio State. This decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," said Warde Manuel, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."