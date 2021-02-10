x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Purdy's four 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7

Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled Kansas 59-7.
Credit: AP
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled past Big 12 Conference rival Kansas 59-7.

The 28 points was the most ever scored by the Cyclones in an opening period, helping coach Matt Campbell’s team improve its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. It was the most total points Iowa State has scored in its long-running series with the Jayhawks.

Iowa State's next game is Oct. 16 against Kansas State.

RELATED: No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

RELATED: The 10 best college football games this weekend

WATCH | Fareway Game Ball: Valley upsets Ankeny 