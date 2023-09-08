Roosevelt preps for 3rd year under Jared Barnett

The Roughriders are coming off of a 3-6 season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roosevelt High School football is just two seasons removed from beating Waukee 19-3. That win snapped a 13-year losing streak for DMPS schools against suburban schools.

2022 didn't reach the same heights the program did in 2021, but the participation for the sport is still increasing, with 25 seniors this year.

With the large team, head coach Jared Barnett is leaving 2022 behind.

"I'm not a huge bulletin board material type of guy type of coach but you know I think our guys know and understand what the expectation is and really really honing in on that."

Even if Barnett isn't into bulletin board material, that doesn't mean his players aren't.

"Just having a 3-6 record last year not playing to the best of our ability," said senior quarterback Brady Palmer. "We know we are better we are way better team than 3-6 last year and we're just determined to go out and show that."