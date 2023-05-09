Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for Cy-Hawk matchup

Iowa is heading into the rivalry without the trophy for the first time since 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa State ended a six-game losing streak against Iowa in 2022. The Hawkeyes are in a territory they haven't been in since 2015 as they enter the Cy-Hawk game without the Cy-Hawk trophy.

"We have an empty trophy case in there," said senior linebacker Kyler Fisher. "I feel like last year, you know, it barely got away from us. So I feel like there's a big expectation, and everybody on the team is very hungry to go out there and get that trophy back in the building."

Lifelong Hawkeye fan and star defensive back Cooper Dejean first time playing Iowa State didn't go like he wanted.

"Playing the game last year and it being my first time playing against them and losing you know, it hasn't hasn't sat real real well for me with me but I'm looking forward to the opportunity to to go over there and play in Jack trice for the first time. (It) should be a fun environment."

The winner of the last five games has won by an average of 5.4 points.

"(There's) just a lot of really tough, hard and hard fought games," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Not always predictable, but just you know, it's a tough, tough series."

Ames native Joe Evans has taken the role of explaining the importance of this game to his out-of-state teammates.

"We are able to, really, give examples (of) how important this game is just to the state of Iowa and how big of a game that will be for us on Saturday."