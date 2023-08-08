Winterset Football aims for standard set in 2021

Two years ago, the Huskies reached the state semifinal for the first time in school history.

WINTERSET, Iowa — The 2021 football season was a historic time for the Winterset football program. The Huskies reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.

"Down here you make it to the dome a few years ago, that's a pinnacle moment for the community (and) a lot of coaches," said head coach Zach Sweeney. "To a certain respect you know it's good you want that that expectation to to rise but also your level of commitment has to rise too."

Last season, Winterset started 0-5 and missed the playoffs all together, but the senior class is hopeful they can get back to their winning ways.

"That'd be awesome to me if we can get back to winning and get back to how we did when we went to the dome because I'd love that," said senior center and linebacker Carson Bellamy. "I'd love to get back in as seniors."