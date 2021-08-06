Former Cyclone basketball player Michael Jacobson gives NFL a shot

Former Waukee standout signs with the Seattle Seahawks as a tight end.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks signed former Iowa State basketball Michael Jacobson as a tight end on Friday.

Jacobson, who is 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, played football at Waukee High School and was even offered a gridiron scholarship from Iowa State. Instead, he went to Nebraska to play basketball.

After two seasons at Nebraska, Jacobson transferred to Iowa State, averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jacobson started 67 games over two seasons and helped lead the Cyclones to a Big 12 tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament as a junior, earning Big 12-All-Tournament Team honors in the process.

Jacobson spent last year playing for Kyiv-Basket in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

