Former Hawkeye, Iowa-native Keegan Murray shines in NBA debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Through two career NBA games, Sacramento Kings' forward Keegan Murray is already showing off to the world why he was chosen with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

In Murray's Saturday debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, Murray logged 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes played.

More impressive than his stat line was his efficiency. Murray hit seven of ten field goal attempts, and three of six three-point attempts.

👑 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/hHjWwDbzq7 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 23, 2022

On Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Murray scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and logged one steal.

In two games, Murray's averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while converting 54% of field goal attempts. He's also shooting 43% from behind the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line.

Despite coming off the bench to start the year, Murray leads all Kings players in minutes played per game with 36.

He amassed those numbers while going head-to-head with NBA megastars Paul George, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

On The Draymond Green Show podcast, Kings teammate and star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, called Murray, "the most efficient guy I've ever been around."

De’Aaron Fox had some high praise for Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray on Draymond Green’s podcast: “It’s crazy how good he is but he also has that Tim Duncan demeanor.” pic.twitter.com/PTW2ZnPXex — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 22, 2022

Expectations are high for the Summer League MVP, who many pundits touted as the most NBA-ready prospect in the 2022 NBA draft.

Given his early production, it'll be interesting to see if Murray is inserted into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.