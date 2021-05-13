x
Jerry Burns, former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings coach, dies at 94

Burns was a University of Iowa assistant coach from 1954-60 and the team's head coach from 1961-65.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jerry Burns has died at 94. 

Burns took over in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths in six seasons. He helped Green Bay win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach. 

He was an assistant coach at Iowa from 1954-60 and the team's head coach from 1961-65.

Then he joined Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 1968. He held the position until 1985 and became head coach in 1986. Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason. 

He retired after the 1991 season. 

He was an astute strategist on the field and a colorful character off of it.

