Jerry Burns, former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings coach, dies at 94

Burns was a University of Iowa assistant coach from 1954-60 and the team's head coach from 1961-65.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jerry Burns has died at 94.

Burns took over in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths in six seasons. He helped Green Bay win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach.

The #Vikings mourn the loss of Ring of Honor coach Jerry Burns.



Burns, who served as the franchise’s offensive coordinator (1968–1985) and head coach (1986-1991), passed away today at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/OSncmzfMVl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2021

Then he joined Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 1968. He held the position until 1985 and became head coach in 1986. Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason.

He retired after the 1991 season.