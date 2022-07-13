Former NFL running back Fred Jackson to host youth football camp in Ankeny

Jackson will have some special guests at his camp, including Todd Gurley II, his former teammate Marshawn Lynch and more.

ANKENY, Iowa — The road to the NFL is not always as simple as being a big time high school recruit, going to a power house college program and then getting drafted.

Coe College alum Fred Jackson went from a Division III school to playing indoor football in Sioux City followed by a brief stint in NFL Europe before he finally got an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills at 25.

He went on to have a successful 10-year career in the NFL and finished third on the Bills' all-time leading rusher list.

Jackson, who now lives in Ankeny, is putting on the his first annual football camp next month.

For Jackson, it's his way of staying connected to the game while also helping the next generation of athletes.

"If that's something that comes from this, if one kid can make it somewhere and say 'I learned this,' whether he goes to Coe or he goes to Central or to Wartburg and he says 'Yeah, I learned this at his camp.' You know, that's a huge win for me. I think that's one of the things we're trying to accomplish right now."

The camp will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the DMACC Ankeny campus. There will be a morning session for kids ages 5-12 and an afternoon session for ages 13-17.