The college football pre-game show makes the trip to Iowa City for the second straight season as Iowa hopes to avenge their 2021 Big Ten Championship Game loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa — FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" is coming back to Iowa City for the second straight season as Iowa hosts the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines in an 11 a.m. matchup that serves as a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.

Next week - BIG NOON KICKOFF is headed to Iowa City!



🗓️ Saturday, Oct. 1 on FOX

📺 10:00 AM ET - #BigNoonKickoff

🏈 12:00 PM ET - @UMichFootball - @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/TWXiWpvilw — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 24, 2022

Saturday's show will start at 9 a.m. and continue until the game begins at 11 a.m.

"Big Noon Kickoff" is a college football pre-game show with a cast featuring host Rob Stone, former college football stars Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush, as well as legendary coaches Bob Stoops and Urban Meyer.

The same crew made the trip to Iowa City last season prior to Iowa's top-five clash with Penn State, a 23-20 victory that propelled Iowa to #2 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 1985.

Last year, the show broadcasted from the Pentacrest located at the center of campus, adjacent to the Old Capitol Building. The location for this weekend's show has not yet been announced.

The cast welcomed guest star former Iowa defensive lineman and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Big E (Ettore Ewen) on last year's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff" from Iowa City. This week's celebrity guest has not yet been announced.

More From News 8