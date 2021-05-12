Gilbert golf in the middle of a special season

The team is strong from top to bottom but led by a sophomore standout.

AMES, Iowa — Gilbert has a special boys' golf team this year.

"There is a simulator out at the mall in Ames, they were out there in February. They were out here before the club opened and they could get on," head coach Holly Lester said of her team.

That preseason work is translating. The Tigers roll into sectionals undefeated led by sophomore standout Brock Snyder

"It's so fun just being able to know that we all have each other's backs too," Snyder said of the close-knit team.

Snyder is the best boy golfer in the state, but he may not even be the best golfer in his own family.

"It depends on who you ask. If you ask me I'll say I'd win if you ask her she'll say she'd win," Snyder told Local 5.

His older sister Britta won the state tournament as a junior two years ago by 15 strokes. Now, as a freshman at Baylor, she is one of the best players on a team in the NCAA championship tournament.

"I follow all of her scores online and my parents go down and watch and I stay back in school," Snyder said. "They text me every single shot that she hits pretty much and it's fun."

Back home brock is working to emulate his sister's success.

"He practices a lot. He'll get done with practice here and head over to Veenker and the practice greens there," Lester said of her number 1 golfer. "As far as his mental game, he doesn't get down. You can't tell when you walk around how his game is."

Turns out it is usually pretty good. He has a chance to win his first individual state title this year. But more than that, he and his teammates have the chance to do something special.

"I'm just glad to have him on my team and have all of them on my team. It is a very special one," Lester said holding back tears.

Lester taught all of her golfers in middle school prior to retiring from teaching. Now, they have the chance to win Lester her first team state title.

"I enjoy watching the maturity level that comes on later on especially on the golf course."

Gilbert starts their run to a state title Friday, May 14, playing host to sectionals at Ames Country Club.

The 3A State meet is slated for May 27th and 28th.