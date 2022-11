Ten years ago, former Grinnell College basketball star Jack Taylor put up a record-setting performance that has yet to be topped.

GRINNELL, Iowa — On November 20, 2012, Grinnell College basketball player Jack Taylor scored a whopping 138 points in a game against Faith Baptist Bible College.

Prior to that, the record was 113 points. Believe it or not, Taylor didn't get off to a hot start and missed his first four shots of the game.

But he eventually got it going and had 58 points by halftime. Grinnell went on to win the game 179-104.